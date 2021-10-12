It’s a boy! Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea welcome their second child together

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Congratulations to Usher and his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, who announced Tuesday she recently gave birth to a baby boy.

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond,” the eight-time Grammy winner captioned a photo of his newborn on Instagram. “I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29, 2021 at 6:42 pm weighing 7 lbs 13 oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra Gang.”

Goicoechea commented, “The Champ is here.”

The couple ALSO have a 1-year-old daughter named Sovereign Bo Raymond. Usher also has two sons: 13-year-old Usher V, known as Cinqo, and Naviyd, 12, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, to whom he was married from 2007 to 2009.

Usher also was previously married to Grace Miguel from 2015 to 2018. They do not have children together.

Last week, Usher announced two bonus dates for his residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He’ll be performing there on Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24, in addition to his previously planned shows on December 28, 29, 31 and January 1, 2022.

