It’s me, hi: Taylor Swift rules both ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿200 ﻿﻿and Hot 100 charts for another week

ABC

Taylor Swift wasn’t lying when she said she polishes up real nice…just look at her bejeweled performance on the Billboard charts.

For a fifth week in a row, her hit “Anti-Hero” has claimed the top spot on the Hot 100 chart. Fans streamed “Anti-Hero” an additional 25.8 million times and purchased 12,000 more copies over the past week.

It is now her second-longest-running #1 hit, besting the four-week run “Shake It Off” had on the Hot 100 back in 2014. The song has to spend two more weeks in the top spot to tie with “Blank Space,” which ruled the chart for seven weeks between 2014 and 2015.

With the holiday season fast approaching and Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” springing to fifth place on the chart this week, it’s tough to tell if Taylor will tie her personal best.

Additionally, the Billboard 200 continues to enjoy its sleepless nights now that Taylor’s Midnights ruled the chart for a fourth week. Fans streamed the album 155.8 million times and snatched up 57,000 copies over the past week.

