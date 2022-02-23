“It’s time for change!!!!” Britney Spears says she’s “in the process” of buying a new house

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Britney Spears is moving out.

The star told fans via Instagram that she’s “in the process of buying a new home,” adding, “It’s time for change!!!!” She illustrated her post with some video from her current bedroom, where you can see her pool and hot tub and some green hills, against a backdrop of a pink-streaked sky.

“So this is the view from my room … it’s pretty spectacular,” Britney wrote. “I’ve lived in this house for 7 years…I’ve been pretty modest about the home I live in now !!!! I know you guys have seen me dance in my living room …. but honestly I have 3 living rooms!!!!”

She adds, “Maybe one day I’ll give you guys a tour but until then here’s the pink sky!!!”

It’s perhaps not surprising that Britney would want a new home as she begins a new chapter in her life. She’s engaged to her boyfriend, free of her conservatorship and recently acquired a puppy and a kitten. Oh, and she also signed a reported $15 million deal to pen a tell-all book, which should help with the down payment on the new place.

