“I’ve actually been going to the gym for once in my life”: GAYLE previews touring with Pink and Taylor Swift

GAYLE has a busy 2023 ahead of her — she’s going on tour with both Taylor Swift and Pink.

“This year is so insane,” she told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the Grammy Awards, where her track “abcdefu” was nominated for Song of the Year. The singer is excited that she’ll be hitting up stadiums “with such incredible icons.”

GAYLE is one of the openers assisting on Taylor’s upcoming Eras Tour that starts next month. She’ll also help out Pink on her overseas Summer Carnival Tour.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous. I’m so honored to be a part of — and I’ve actually been going to the gym for once in my life,” she cracked. GAYLE revealed she has a long way to go to whip herself into shape, and admitted, “I can’t even do a pull-up!”

While she works on her upper body strength, the 18-year-old singer also revealed she hopes Pink lets her play around with some of her acrobatic props so she can “be in the sky with her — or something like that.”

When it comes to Taylor’s tour, GAYLE said she’s practicing her guitar skills “quite a bit” because “the women [in Taylor’s band] can really shred.”

GAYLE has until March 17 to perfect her shredding skills because she opens with ﻿Paramore﻿ when Taylor’s tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona.

