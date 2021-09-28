J.Lo launches new shoe collection at DSW

Greg Swales

Ever wished you could step into Jennifer Lopez’s shoes? Well, now you can.

J.Lo has designed a new Fall ‘21 footwear collection, inspired by her personal style and sold exclusively at DSW. She’s also starring in a new HIT PLAY campaign in celebration of the launch, which features a special capsule collection and an 8-bit interactive video game.

“I designed this collection for every woman for every occasion,” Jennifer says in a statement. “I can’t wait for all of us to dance, spend more time with our family and friends, and most importantly PLAY again.”

She adds, ”I also wanted to bring an added element of excitement with the HIT PLAY video game – it’s time to have fun!”

The shoe collection includes platform heels, crystal-adorned boots, comfy sneakers, booties with faux shearling and more. The HIT PLAY capsule collection will feature three limited edition styles that will launch every few weeks. The first drop includes an over-the-knee boot with chain detailing, a lucite wedge with embellished ankle wrap and a burgundy-colored sneaker.

The collection will be available at DSW stores and online at DSW.com/jlo with prices ranging from $39.99 to $159.99.

