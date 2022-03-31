Jack Harlow and Kid Cudi set to perform at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

“Industry Baby” rapper Jack Harlow is officially adding another awards show performance to his growing resume. He, alongside Ariana Grande‘s Don’t Look Up co-star Kid Cudi, have been tapped to entertain the audience at the upcoming Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Harlow will not only dazzle on the stage, he is also up to win Favorite Breakout Artist when the show airs on April 9. The 23-year-old artist is very excited about his upcoming gig, and said in a press release, “I grew up on Nickelodeon so to be nominated AND perform at the Kids’ Choice Awards is crazy. Here’s to hoping I get slimed!”

Harlow is also set to perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards alongside Lil Nas X on April 3, where he is also up for an award — Best Melodic Rap Performance for being a featured artist on “Industry Baby.”

With two high-octane performances set just six days apart — on top of rehearsing two acceptance speeches should he win — it appears it’ll be a busy week of prep work for the “Nail Tech” artist.

