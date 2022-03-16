Jack Harlow announces upcoming sophomore album, ﻿’Come Home the Kids Miss You’

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Jack Harlow is ready to launch his second studio album, announcing the title and release date on Wednesday.

The rapper’s Come Home the Kids Miss You album is due out May 6, he told Rolling Stone. He also admitted “Nail Tech” is “probably my least favorite song on the album” because his upcoming work is “more serious” to reflect the journey he is on.

“I want to be… the face of my generation, for these next 10 years,” he explained. “We need more people in my generation that are trying to be the best, and you can’t do that with just ear candy, vibe records. You got to come out swinging sometimes… I got to dig deeper this time.”

In order to be “one of the best in my generation,” the “Industry Baby” singer decided to make a few life changes. One included quitting alcohol, which he did a year ago. Though he didn’t have a drinking problem, Harlow said simply didn’t like how he felt the day after drinking and so decided to ditch “boyish things.”

“I’m sick of waking up with a dry throat, sick of feeling bloated, I’m sick of the decisions I make on it,” he explained. “I’m in my well-oiled-machine era. Because I can see my future right in front of me. And I feel there’s so many people counting on me outside of myself.”

As one of the few white men in the rap game, Harlow says he hasn’t been asked if its “right” for him to be in the genre, because “people see I have an innate passion for rapping, so they don’t ask me that question.” Instead, he plans on “honoring the competition.”

“I’m gonna go out on that court and play as hard as you’re playing,” he vowed.

