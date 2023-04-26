Jack Harlow dropping new album, ‘Jackman,’ on Friday

Generation Now/Atlantic Records

Surprise! Jack Harlow has a new album — and it’s coming out on Friday, April 28.

The album’s called Jackman, and other than that, there aren’t any details. The project is coming out during a busy time for the rapper: His movie debut, White Men Can’t Jump, starts streaming on Hulu on May 19.

In addition, next week Jack’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, will honor him with a “Hometown Heroes” banner. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, the banners are part of a program that started in 2001, honoring famous and notable people from the city by hanging banners of them all over town. The program’s being relaunched after a five-year hiatus.

Others being honored with banners this year are legendary jazz musician Lionel Hampton, golfer Justin Thomas and NBA legend Wes Unseld. Some other Louisville Hometown Heroes are Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, baseball legend Pee Wee Reese and Muhammad Ali.

