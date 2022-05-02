Jack Harlow laughs over viral video of referees who didn’t know who he is

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jack Harlow was a good sport after a video of two referees admitting they had no idea who he was went viral.

The exchange between the two refs happened during the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics game on Sunday, where the “First Class” rapper was spotted in the crowd. ESPN SportsCenter caught the hot mic moment and captioned it, “Scott Foster and Ed Malloy trying to figure out who Jack Harlow is,” along with a crying laughing emoji.

The hilarious exchange ends with both men admitting they never heard of him, with Foster encouraging Malloy to “go ask him.”

Harlow retweeted the video and joked, “clearly these [guys] have never seen ﻿Narnia﻿,” a reference to him looking like a character in the 2005 film Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. The joke is he looks a lot like like the faun Mr. Tumnus, who was played by James McAvoy, because of his curly brown hair and beard.

The “Industry Baby” rapper is getting ready to drop his next album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, on May 6, the follow up of 2020’s That’s What They All Say.

