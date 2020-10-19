Jamie Lynn Spears announces new version of 'Zoey 101' theme song, cast reunion

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Now we know what Jamie Lynn Spears was teasing this weekend.

The 29-year-old Zoey 101 actress is releasing a new single, “Follow Me (Zoey 101),” a reimagined take on the Nickelodeon show’s theme song which was co-written by her sister Britney Spears.

This new take, produced by DJ Chantel Jeffries, drops October 22.

A few days later, on October 25, Jamie Lynn will be reuniting with the original cast of Zoey 101 for See it First: The Follow Me (Zoey 101) Experience. The live streamed event will also include appearances by Jeffries, JoJo Siwa, Dixie D’Amelio, and more.

Advance tickets for the event are available for $20.



On Sunday, Jamie Lynn teased the reunion on Instagram with a three-second motion graphic which read, “ARE YOU READY?” She captioned it, “WE’RE BACK!”

Jamie Lynn tagged her former co-stars — Sean Flynn, Erin Sanders, Matthew Underwood, and Chris Massey. Zoey 101 followed Zoey and her friends at Pacific Coast Academy in Malibu, California, and ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2008.

By Andrea Tuccillo and Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.