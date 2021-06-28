Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on Britney’s bombshell testimony: “I love my sister”

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Jamie Lynn Spears has broken her silence on her sister Britney Spears’ bombshell testimony last week, in which she pleaded with a judge to end her long-standing conservatorship.

In a series of Instagram Stories seemingly directed at critics, the Zoey 101 alum said she’s “proud” of her sister for finally speaking out. She also said the reason she hasn’t spoken out on the issue is because she felt it was important for Britney “to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly” first.

“I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I have only loved, adored and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bulls***,” Jamie Lynn explained, adding that she supports her sister’s desire to do whatever makes her happy because she “[has] nothing to gain or lose either way” from Britney and she is “only concerned about her happiness.”

“I have made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister and as an aunt to those boys,” she continued, getting teary-eyed while referencing her nephews, Britney’s two sons, Sean and Jayden.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after,” Jamie Lynn added, presumably referencing #FreeBritney, a fan-led movement aimed at seeing Britney regain control over her life and career.

Under the conservatorship, Britney and Jamie Lynn’s father, Jamie Spears, has acted as a co-conservator of his eldest daughter’s estate, along with financial group Bessemer Trust, which was appointed by a judge last year.

