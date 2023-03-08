Janet Jackson to return with second Lifetime and A&E documentary, ‘Family First’

Those who couldn’t get enough of Janet Jackson‘s Lifetime documentary last year will be happy to know there’s more to come. The network and A&E have greenlit a second documentary, titled Janet Jackson: Family First, which will pick up with the next chapter of Janet’s journey. The doc will follow her 2023 Together Again Tour, as well as her and brother Randy Jackson‘s quest to reunite The Jacksons after four decades.

Family First follows Janet’s self-titled doc, which garnered 21 million viewers and ranked as cable’s #1 documentary of the year. In a statement, Janet says she’s excited to let fans into more of her story.

“I was touched by the love and support from the wonderful fans who enjoyed the documentary last year,” she expressed. “I am excited to continue to share my story, and welcome fans into my life and the Together Again tour. Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter.”

Janet’s set to kick off her Together Again tour next month with special guest Ludacris. The trek will celebrate her 50th year in entertainment, The Velvet Rope‘s 25th anniversary and janet‘s 30-year anniversary.

