Janet Jackson’s new documentary boosts her streaming numbers by over 100%

Janet Jackson‘s bold new documentary has had a ripple effect on her music, boosting her streaming numbers by over 100 percent.

Billboard reports Janet’s streams have skyrocketed by 109 percent since her eponymous four-part documentary premiered on A&E and Lifetime in late January, during which she provides honest insights on her career, controversies, upbringing and more. By February 3, fans streamed her songs 10.6 million times. The most listened-to single was “That’s the Way Love Goes,” clocking 778,000 streams in the U.S. alone. Other songs enjoying a major bump in numbers are “All for You,” “Control,” “Any Time, Any Place” and “Nasty.”

Janet also enjoyed a major boost in sales. “That’s the Way Love Goes” leads the pack, with fans snatching up 1,300 copies. Securing the second-most sales was “All For You,” with 1,100 copies sold. “Rhythm Nation,” “Escapade” and “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” also sold over 1,000 downloads each.

Janet’s album sales also jumped by 17,000 units. The leader is Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, with 4,000 copies of it flying off the shelves.

According to Nielsen, 2.8 million people tuned in to watch part one of Janet Jackson, the documentary when it premiered on January 28, and it amassed an additional 1.2 million views via digital download or on demand. Parts two through four were respectively seen by 4.3 million, 3.7 million and 3.8 million people when they aired for the first time.

No other nonfiction offering on A&E and Lifetime amassed such numbers since 2019’s Surviving R. Kelly.

