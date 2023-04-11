Janet Jackson’s tour, red carpet and video ensembles, car and more hitting the auction block

Courtesy Julien’s Auctions

In 2021, an auction of some of Janet Jackson‘s vast collection of memorabilia and personal items raised more than $4 million via Julien’s Auctions. Now, as Janet prepares for her Together Again Tour kickoff on April 14, another chunk of her collection is going on the auction block.

An exhibition of some of the items going under the hammer will be on display starting April 11 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, where Janet’s tour begins. Starting May 8, the items will be on display at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The auction itself takes place May 21 live at New York’s Hard Rock Cafe and online at julienslive.com; the items will go on display at the Hard Rock on May 15.

As with Janet’s 2021 auction, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the child advocacy group Compassion International.

Among the 800 items going up for sale are Janet’s 2003 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish luxury car; an outfit she wore in the 1995 “Scream” music video; and a coat she wore on her 1990 Rhythm Nation tour. It also includes an outfit from the 1993 “That’s the Way Love Goes” video; the ensemble she wore to the Billboard Music Awards in 2006; and a jacket and hat from the 1989 “Alright” video.

Janet’s also selling a monogrammed Louis Vuitton suitcase, a Ralph Lauren leather bed frame and other furniture, fine jewelry, stage props and household items.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.