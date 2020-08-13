Jason Derulo thought CATS was "gonna change the world," but "it didn't pan out"

On paper, the movie musical CATS seemed like a pretty good idea, so it’s no wonder that Jason Derulo chose to make his movie debut in the project. Of course, we all know how that turned out, but at first, Jason says, he was convinced the movie was going to be the biggest thing ever.

Speaking to the British paper The Telegraph, Jason says, “For the longest time, I was trying to figure out what’s the perfect first role? CATS checked all the boxes. You can’t get a more star-studded cast, you don’t get a more respected director than an Oscar-winner, and Rum Tum Tugger is a…standout character in a classic musical.”

“Even when I saw the trailer, I thought it looked unbelievable,” Jason admits. “I know some people saw it and they were terrified, but I got chills down my spine! I thought it was gonna change the world.”

But, he laughs, “It didn’t pan out. With all things that left field, it could either be considered genius or bats**** crazy. That’s the risk you take. It taught me a lesson. You can’t wait for the perfect moment, cause that might not be your moment. So you’ve just got to go for gold.”

But CATS didn’t hurt Jason’s career: He’s got a huge smash with “Savage Love” and as the King of TikTok, he’s raking it. He hints to the Telegraph that he gets more than $75,000 per branded post — a lot more. And, he boats, “I can shoot, like, three different brand deals in a day.”

However, Jason insists, “I turn down deals every day. I wouldn’t do a post that doesn’t fall in line with what I believe in, or doesn’t fit my brand, or if I think it’s not family friendly.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

