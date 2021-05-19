Jason Derulo welcomes first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CATS

Congratulations are in order for Jason Derulo! He, alongside partner Jena Frumes, have welcomed their first child together — a baby boy.

The “Savage Love” singer shared the delightful news late Tuesday, confirming that he is now a proud papa and also revealed his little one’s precious name.

“The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home,” he gushed in the caption. “He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother.”

The singer also shared an adorable video of him and Frumes heading to the hospital for their child’s impending arrival. The video included additional scenes, such as the first time Derulo held his newborn and also a hilarious exchange as the two new parents struggle to put little Jason in a onesie.

Frumes also shared the exciting news to Instagram, telling followers, “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king.”

Added the model, “Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed.”

She said her son was born on May 8 and shared a series of tender photos documenting her and Derulo’s hospital stay to bringing their new bundle of joy home.

Derulo and Frumes say they first met at the gym before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, she regularly appeared in his TikTok videos and on his social media.

The couple first revealed they were about to become a family of three in late March, with the “Trumpets” singer posting a video of him kissing Frumes’ pregnant belly.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life,” Derulo had captioned the March 28 video.

