Jason Derulo’s excited to carry on the family name with his son

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Jason Derulo says he “could not be more excited” to welcome his first child — a boy — with girlfriend Jena Frumes.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, the singer explained why now was the perfect time to start a family.

“I was just starting to really get baby fever, I guess with age and you meet someone you really, really connect with and it happened at just the right time,” the 31-year-old said.

“I think I’ve done so much in my life right? And I’ve been able to accomplish a lot so at this point in my life I’m like, ‘Okay, now who do I share it with?'” Jason added. “Also, there [are] no men to carry my name. My brother had all girls, my sister had girls, so there’s no more Derulos, like I needed to make it happen because somebody’s got to carry the name.”

His name isn’t the only thing Jason will pass on to his son. It seems the baby is already inheriting his dance moves, too.

“Whenever he hears music he just starts dancing,” Jason says of his son’s kicks inside the womb. “I want to do a TikTok on it because I just picture him in there just getting it.”

Jason and Jena announced the pregnancy last month.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.