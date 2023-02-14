Jax releases uplifting Happy Jax merchandise to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Week

Courtesy Happy Jax

February 14 is more than Valentine’s Day, it is also the second day of Random Acts of Kindness Week. To help people get into the holiday spirit, Jax is selling special Happy Jax merchandise for a limited time.

The “Victoria’s Secret” singer is working with lifestyle brand Happy Jack, which aims to reduce the stigma of mental health. Jax’s limited merchandise includes a white trucker hat and a brightly tie-dyed hoodie. Both are embroidered with the phrase “More Kindness & Less Judgment.”

Jax modeled the hoodie when starring in a series of new TikTok videos with Chelsea, the 13-year-old girl she babysits, and social media influencer Kristina Collins, who is more famously known as @KallMeKris.

Jax will donate 15 percent of proceeds from this merchandise drop to the National Eating Disorders Association. The drop will be available until Random Acts of Kindness Week ends on February 20.

The song “Victoria’s Secret” was inspired by Jax’s experience battling an eating disorder when she was younger. She finished it after Chelsea tearfully told her a so-called friend called her fat when she tried on a bikini.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.