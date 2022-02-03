Jennifer Lopez explains why she didn’t want the ‘Marry Me’ soundtrack to be “a J. Lo album”

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez is counting down the days until her new rom-com, Marry Me, bows in theaters next Friday. Ahead of its February 11 release, the singer/actress opened up about the challenges of making the movie’s soundtrack.

She told Billboard it was “really difficult” to make the songs for the Marry Me movie. She plays pop superstar Kat Valdez in the film, but Jennifer said the main challenge was ensuring that Kat’s music did not come across as J. Lo songs.

“I wasn’t making it a J. Lo album. I was making a different character, and also, I was weaving the songs and writing them for the story,” she explained. In the end, she found those eight tracks — but only after combing through “a hundred” songs that “every producer and writer” sent to her.

The singer added that she’s a big fan of rom-coms and won’t tolerate critics besmirching their contribution to entertainment. “First of all, romantic comedies are not light movies,” said Jennifer. “They’re necessary, beautiful movies, and I don’t know why people feel like they have to put them down when everybody enjoys them so much. It’s like chick flicks. I don’t know guys who don’t love to go to the movies and watch a rom-com with me.”

Marry Me ties the knot in theaters on Friday, February 11. To help tide fans over, the movie’s eponymous lead single was released Thursday.

In other J. Lo news, the “On the Floor” singer celebrated the second anniversary of her groundbreaking Super Bowl Halftime show with ﻿Shakira﻿ on Wednesday in an Instagram post.

“A lot has happened since then…the world has changed…that’s why I’m especially thankful to my#JLovers for being so incredible and being by my side through it all,” she wrote.

