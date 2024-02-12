Jennifer Lopez says her new album may be her last

Norman Jean Roy

Jennifer Lopez is about to release her first new studio album in 10 years, but it may be the last one fans get from the multi-talented star.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about This Is Me … Now, due out February 16, JLo said, “The truth is I don’t even know if I’ll ever make another album after this. It’s such the kind of quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez JLo project and I really feel very fulfilled, so they really will be collector’s items at a certain point.”

JLo then jokingly said, “Don’t tell [my manager] Benny [Medina] that that’s what I’m thinking — this might be my last album ever.”

This Is Me … Now is the sequel to Jennifer’s album This Is Me … Then, which came out 22 years ago. She told ET, “I feel like it’s the end of a kind of an era for me and the beginning of a new one, so I would never say never, but right now I feel like I really put my heart and soul into this and I’m very excited and it definitely took a lot out of me.”

