Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Backwards in Heels’ series scooped up by Amazon Prime

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is not coming up for air in the world of Hollywood, and a now new TV series she’s co-producing has been snatched up by a major streamer.

Deadline reports that Amazon Prime Video has secured Jennifer’s upcoming series Backwards in Heels, which puts a spotlight on the post-WWII fashion of women living at New York City’s Barbizon Hotel. According to the press trade, among the famous guests and residents throughout the hotel’s history were Lauren Bacall, Betty Buckley, Joan Crawford, Rita Hayworth and Grace Kelly.

The “On the Floor” singer is producing the series via Skydance TV along with several others, including Dana Goldberg and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. The series also secured Oscar-nominated Richard LaGravense as its director. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s been attached to the beloved hits P.S. I Love You, Water for Elephants, The Horse Whisperer and many others.

Jennifer has focused a little more on her acting these days, recently starring in the hit rom-com Marry Me. Meanwhile, the movie that kickstarted her acting career, Selena, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

No word when J.Lo’s new series will hit the streamer.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.