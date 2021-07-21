Jesse McCartney returns with “Kiss the World Goodbye,” new tour dates

Blue Suit

Jesse McCartney is back!

The “Beautiful Soul” singer has released a new single and video, as has also announced upcoming tour dates.

The new song, “Kiss the World Goodbye,” was inspired by Jesse’s fiancée, Katie Peterson, and will be featured on his sixth studio album New Stage due out this fall. The video features Jesse and Katie in a Bonnie & Clyde-type situation.

“If this last year has taught us anything, it’s to hold our loved ones close,” Jesse says in a statement. “I hope my fans can overcome the fear and anxiety that has come with this pandemic, and if it helps, they can jump in the car with a friend or significant other, roll the windows down, blast this song, and just drive!”

He adds, “This song is intended to inspire, even when you have the weight of the world on your shoulders. And when you have that special someone you can rely on, someone who can share in the good times and bad, it really gives you the sense that the two of you can take on anything.”

Jesse will be launching his U.S. tour in Austin, TX on November 4, playing over 20 cities before ending in Los Angeles on December 8. Tickets go on sale starting July 23.

