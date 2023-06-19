Jessica Biel honors Justin Timberlake with Father’s Day post

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Jessica Biel posted a sweet Father’s Day message to husband Justin Timberlake on Sunday.

In the post, she shared some rare photos of their two sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, though she still kept their faces hidden.

“Major love to all the Daddy’s out there today! And to one, very near and dear to us, who loves us for who we are no matter how many times we interrupt the sports, the sleep, the silence or the sanity,” she captioned the photos. “We love you and your tender heart more than we can say. Happy Father’s Day, baby!”

Justin commented on the post, “My greatest gifts!!!”

On Justin’s own Instagram, he honored his dad and his stepdad, writing, “When I became a dad, I realized what an important role these two incredible humans have played in my life.”

“I’m so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on,” he continued. “I love you both so much!! Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads, Daddies, and Papas out there!!!”

