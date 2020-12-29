Jessie J clarifies she was not hospitalized for Meniere’s disease

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jessie J is clearing up any misconceptions about her Christmas Eve health scare.

The singer previously told fans she had spent time in “the ear hospital” after waking up unable to hear in her right ear and unable to walk in a straight line. She said she was diagnosed with Meniere’s disease, an inner ear condition.

In a new Instagram post Monday, Jessie explained, “I have often in the past been open and honest about health challenges I have faced. Big or small. This was no different.”

She added, “BUT… Since going live I have watched the media take 3 words from this live and create a very dramatic version of the truth. I’m not surprised BUT I also know I too have the power to set the story straight.”

Jessie continued that she doesn’t want anyone thinking she lied about what really happened. She shared part of the original Instagram Live video, pointing out that she never said she was “hospitalized.”

“I wasn’t aware of Menieres before now and I hope this raises awareness for all the people who have been suffering way longer or worse than I,” Jessie wrote. “Appreciate EVERYONE who has taken the time out to check on me, those who have offered advice and support. Thank you. You know who you are.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

