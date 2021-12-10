Jessie J explains why she opened up about her miscarriage “just hours after I was told”

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Whiteley

Jessie J says she thought she was doing the right thing when she announced her miscarriage late last month, but she now says she didn’t give herself time to “process” her loss before she did.

“I posted about losing my baby just hours after I was told. I reacted in work mode,” Jessie explained on Instagram. “It’s safe to say I sometimes pour more energy into creating an unhealthy process of my own pain in front of a camera, than I do acknowledging it behind one in real time. ‘The show must go on’ mentality reacted before the human in me did.”

The British singer was set to perform a concert that night and, at the time, put her audience’s comfort before her own. Jessie said she wanted to “justify” why she “might be a little off” on the stage by turning her tragedy into an “inspirational” and “strong moment.” But the 33-year-old says she now understands that, while she meant well, that wasn’t what was in her best interests. She also has since removed her initial social media announcement.

“Truth is, I just needed to f****** cry and fall into someone’s arms and sob,” she said. “But at the time I was alone. I hadn’t processed anything. Nor did I have any idea what I was about to go through not just emotionally but physically after this show.”

Jessie says her experience opened her eyes about why society needs to normalize talking about miscarriages. She says it’ll not just make women feel alone, it’ll also help others truly understand the “physical pain and trauma” that comes with a pregnancy loss.

“You are allowed to be broken. You are allowed to cry,” she closed. “We know there will be sunshine, but we can’t avoid the rain.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.