Jessie J opens up about having unplanned C-section

Jessie J received a flood of responses after opening up about having an unplanned C-section for the birth of her son.

In an Instagram post Thursday, she detailed that she spent nine months preparing for a natural birth, but because of her baby’s positioning, she had to have a C-section.

“I guess I’m sharing this because so many people have said ‘Do you feel like you missed out on the birth you wanted?’” she wrote. “I had a birth and it was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it, that’s all that matters.”

On Friday, Jessie followed up on her Instagram Story, writing, “I don’t think I realized the impact my post would have on so many women who have felt ashamed or guilt from having a c-section. Planned or emergency. If no one has told you I will. It is by no means the easy way out. It is a birth. Politely f*** anyone who makes you feel anything different.”

She went on to thank her fans for their love and support.

“Having a child has shifted my perspective and energy completely,” she wrote. “I actively choose to only focus on the people who get it and support me. Everything else is background noise.”

