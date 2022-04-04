Jessie J performs with Steven Tyler during Grammy Awards benefit party

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund

Miley Cyrus had to pull out of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler‘s Grammy Awards viewing party after testing positive for COVID-19, so another powerhouse singer took her place — Jessie J.

The fourth annual event raised $4.6 million for Janie’s Fund, Tyler’s charity that helps girls who’ve been abused or neglected.

The British singer was introduced by the legendary rocker and she brought the crowd to its feet by performing her smash hits “Bang Bang,” “Domino,” “I Want Love,” and “Price Tag.” Because Miley was set to perform at the charity event, Jessie also belted out “Party in the USA,” which she wrote for the then-17-year-old Grammy nominee.

“This is the song I wrote about moving to LA. Thank you for letting me have this moment,” Jessie told the crowd. She then was joined by Tyler and jumped into a rousing rendition of Aerosmith’s hit “Walk this Way.”

Tyler also took to the stage, singing “Dream On.”

Janie’s Fund is named after Aerosmith’s 1989 hit “Janie’s Got a Gun.” Some of the money raised came from a silent auction, where one of the items sold included the grand piano that Aerosmith has been using onstage since 2011, signed by Tyler.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.