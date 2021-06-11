Jessie J releases spirited “self-love anthem,” “I Want Love”

LAVA/Republic Records

Jessie J proclaims “I Want Love” in her new single.

The British hitmaker showcases her big and bold vocals in the pop banger, in which she proudly states her desires in the name of love. “I want you and me there’s no confusion/Breakin’ all our New Years resolutions/I want love,” she sings in the disco-infused track.

“I wanted to come back with a song that felt classic but modern. BIG vocals and get everyone on the dance floor,” Jessie says in a statement. “I cannot wait for the world to hear this song and to DANCE and sing along loud.”

Co-written and by OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder, “I Want Love” follows “Weaponry,” Jessie’s collaboration with Mike Posner. The “self-love anthem” is the latest single lifted from Jessie’s upcoming fifth studio album, set for release later this year.

