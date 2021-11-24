Jessie J reveals she suffered a pregnancy loss

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Whiteley

Jessie J has announced that she suffered a miscarriage. The “Domino” singer, who had been keeping her pregnancy a secret from fans, shared the sad news on Instagram today.

“Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'” Jessie wrote, and shared a photo of her flashing a positive Clearblue pregnancy test. “By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.”

The British singer vowed to go through with her acoustic performance in Los Angeles “because I know singing tonight will help me.” She added, “My soul needs it. Even more today.”

As for revealing what happened, she explained, “I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling..I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did [its] best.”

If you’re wondering who the father is, Jessie also explained that she’d decided to “have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short.”

While she’s currently “in shock,” Jessie assured fans, “I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok.” She noted that she now feels “connected” to the “millions of women” who’ve “felt this pain,” noting, “it’s the loneliest feeling in the world.”

Fans immediately reached out, leading Jessie to post on Wednesday afternoon, “Your overwhelming instant outpour of love is felt, received and appreciated beyond measure. And has got me out of bed this morning. Thank you.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.