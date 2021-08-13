Jessie J shares health update: “I cannot get through a full day without pain”

Ashley Osborn

Back in December, Jessie J revealed that she was treated for Ménière’s disease, a disorder affecting the inner ear that causes severe dizziness, ringing in the ear and hearing loss. Since then, she’s been dealing with a mystery throat ailment that makes it painful for her to sing. Thursday, she shared an update on her progress.

“Yesterday I tried to sing a song I can usually sing with ease, and I couldn’t. The issue I’m having isn’t my voice but is effecting [sic] my voice,” the 33-year-old British pop star wrote on Instagram, adding that she then “sobbed. For hours.”

“6 months in and I still cannot get through a full day without pain in my mid neck / throat,” she continued. “Some days are so much better than others.”

Jessie goes on to explain that “95% of the time I am good. Positive and strong. Which is what I portray on here mostly. But that 5% will grow if not acknowledged. So yes, sometimes like yesterday. I break. All hope disappears. I feel so lost and so alone in what’s going on.”

“I guess I’m sharing this because people are always saying to me ‘how do you stay so positive all the time’ and truth is I don’t,” she admits. “I definitely don’t unpack and live in how I felt yesterday. But I don’t take pride in always pretending I’m ok. It’s not healthy.”

Notes Jessie, “That old line ‘it’s ok not to be ok’…I wrote it because it’s true and I still believe this platform is to inspire through truth.”

“To anyone else going through a testing time. I feel you. I see you. We will get through this,” she concludes.

