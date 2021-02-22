Jessie J to mark 10th anniversary of 'Who You Are' with special events

The impact of Jessie J‘s 2011 album Who You Are can be easily measured by all those American Idol contestants you’ve seen belt out the album’s song “Mamma Knows Best” over the years. The album’s 10th anniversary is coming up this Thursday, and the British star is celebrating with some special events.

It all starts today on YouTube with a never-before-seen live performance of “Big White Room,” filmed at L.A’s Troubadour in 2019. That will be followed by similar archival performances of “Do It Like a Dude” on Tuesday and “Price Tag” on Wednesday. On February 25, Jessie will do a special six-song performance event and a live chat on YouTube.

All the special events will take place at 3 p.m. ET.

“Come celebrate with me. I might cry,” writes Jessie.



In addition to “Price Tag,” “Do It Like a Dude” and “Mamma Knows Best,” Who You Are also includes the songs “Who’s Laughing Now,” “Nobody’s Perfect” and, as part of the deluxe edition, “Domino.” It was the first album by a British female artist to spin off six or more top 10 hits in Jessie’s native U.K.

