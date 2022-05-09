Joe Alwyn says Taylor Swift isn’t bothered by his steamy romance scenes

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Joe Alwyn, who is famously dating Taylor Swift, stars in Hulu’s Conversations with Friends and is part of some pretty steamy scenes in the show. So, how does his girlfriend of six years feel about them?

Speaking with ﻿Extra﻿, the British actor said he didn’t need to give Taylor a heads-up before watching. “I mean she’s read the book and she loves the book so she knows it,” Alwyn explaied.

﻿Conversations with Friends, which was published in 2017 and written by author Sally Rooney, tells the story of two young female friends who become entangled with a married couple, played in the series by Joe and actress Jemima Kirke.

Despite filming his fair share of racy scenes, Alwyn said he knew Taylor wouldn’t have a problem with them. “She just, like, couldn’t be a bigger fan of the project,” he assured.

The actor went on to explain that each love scene is meant to progress the story, and an intimacy coordinator made sure each scene was what it needed to be.

“Hopefully, each intimate scene feels different or there’s some kind of progression in their relationship,” he added.

Alwyn also spoke about being considered one of Hollywood’s most private actors, telling the outlet, “I don’t really mind if people call me that. I think people having a private life is important to understand people’s interest in what’s going on behind closed doors. I think it’s nice to draw a line as well and keep what’s important and close to you private.”

Taylor is also notoriously quiet about her private life, which has sparked numerous rumors about her relationship with Joe and their status.

Conversations with Friends arrives on Hulu on May 15.

