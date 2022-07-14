Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome second child

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In July 2020, Joe Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, became first-time parents when they welcomed daughter Willa. Now, two years later, they’re a family of four.

ABC News has confirmed that the couple, who married in 2019, has welcomed a baby girl. It’s not known when exactly the baby was born or what her name is. Sophie, 26, confirmed her pregnancy to Elle UK in early May. “We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever,” she told the mag.

Joe’s little brother and bandmate Nick recently became a father when he and wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed daughter Malti via surrogate. Older brother and bandmate Kevin has two children with his wife, Danielle.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.