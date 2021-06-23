Joe Jonas lists L.A. mansion, which he just bought two years ago, for nearly $17 million

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner)

Back in 2019, Nick and Joe Jonas set a record when they and their wives bought two homes in Encino, California, for more than $34 million in total. But now, it seems Joe is tired of the mansion he and Sophie Turner shelled out more than $14 million for: It’s back on the market.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the home, which the couple has listed for $16.75 million, is 15,000 square feet and has nine bedrooms, plus a wine cellar, a home theater, a gym, a pool and an office. It also has some unique features, like an aquarium, a fog machine, a hidden turntable, a hair salon and a putting green.

The real estate agent who’s handling the sale compared the home to a “high-end boutique hotel,” touting the fact that Joe and Sophie upgraded the home theater, added an outdoor projector for watching movies al fresco, and also installed a security system, fencing and landscaping.

The agent wouldn’t say why Joe and Sophie, who welcomed their first child last year, are selling.

Meanwhile, Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, are still living in their Encino home, which cost $20 million.

The Jonas Brothers‘ new single “Remember This” is out now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.