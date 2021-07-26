Joe Jonas reveals unusual hobby he and Sophie Turner picked up during lockdown

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

You weren’t the only one who picked up a weird hobby during lockdown — Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner did too.

In a new interview with WSJ Magazine, Joe talks about the unexpected activity they became obsessed with while staying at home, and how it even led to arguments between the two.

“I got very into LEGO building,” he says. “My wife and I probably built 10 monstrous LEGOs.”

Joe adds, “It was also quite funny, because I was super focused on helping her but then I was getting easily distracted and playing Fortnite. At first we argued about it and then it was like, she loves her organization and it’s completely different from the way I would build it: ‘You do you; I’ll be here for support.’”

He says he began helping from more of a distance, making cocktails for the two of them as Sophie continued to build. Their biggest LEGO accomplishments included building the Batmobile and the Harry Potter Wizarding World.

Nowadays, Joe tells WSJ he starts his morning by meditating, learning Italian on the DuoLingo app, writing a gratitude list, listening to a news podcast and scrolling social media, all before starting his daily exercise routine.

