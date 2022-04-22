Joe Jonas reveals why he and wife Sophie Turner are so protective of their privacy

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Despite being a globally known pop star, Joe Jonas admits his fans don’t know much about his private life — and he would like to keep it that way.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the DNCE frontman explained why he and wife Sophie Turner have revealed very little about their family. They welcomed a baby girl in 2020 but never publicly revealed her name, and now the two are reportedly expecting their second child, news they again have yet to confirm.

“It’s almost like in pandemic words, but like your bubble. You’re protecting your family, your friends and those around you,” Joe said about his reasons to keep his private life under wraps. “It’s really being decisive on what you want.”

Added the “Cake by the Ocean” singer, “You wanna be really protective over how much you wanna share in your personal life, and I feel like as artists, we get the opportunity to express our heart through our music, and so that’s where I’m personal and honest as I can be.”

“I don’t really try to hide too much,” admitted Joe, “but I think it’s about protecting what you keep close to your heart.”

While he says he’s “sorta always been” private about his life, he added, “But, I feel like in the last two years, you wanna take a little more time off. I’d say I love what I do, and I’m so grateful I get to do this every day and still perform and make music for a living, so I’ll take none of that away.”

Although he loves his career and fans, Joe said family comes first because, “If I’m able to get home sooner, then I’m always a little happier.”

