Joe Jonas teases new project, links footwear brand KOIO

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

Joe Jonas has a new project up his sleeve.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old singer took to social media to tease an upcoming surprise.

On Instagram, Jonas posted a photo that looked like a page out of yearbook, posing for six different photos while wearing light wash denim jeans along with a maroon and white top. In the space at the top of the photo was written “6.3 Incoming,” while the bottom read “Class of 1985.”

“Born in ’89 but I’m class of ’85,” Joe captioned the post. “What class are you? Can’t wait to share the new project I’ve been working on later this week.”

Jonas, who is one-third of the Jonas Brothers, also promoted the announcement on his Instagram Stories. He included links that led fans to footwear brand KOIO‘s website, where they can sign up for updates.

While Jonas hasn’t explicitly dished on what the upcoming project is, the link seems to hint that he’s teamed up with KOIO for a shoe collaboration. However, it looks like fans will have to wait until Thursday, June 3 to know for sure.

