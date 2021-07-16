John Mayer announces dates for Sob Rock Tour 2022

Carlos Serrao

Get ready to Sob Rock with John Mayer.

The singer has announced North American dates for his Sob Rock Tour 2022, kicking off February 17 in Albany, NY and running through April 28 in Chicago, IL. The trek will feature stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, as well as two shows at The Forum in Inglewood, CA.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at JohnMayer.com.

John’s Sob Rock album, including its first single, “Last Train Home,” is out today. The ‘80s-inspired music video for another album track, “Shot in the Dark,” was also unveiled today.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.