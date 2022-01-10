John Mayer pens emotional tribute to Bob Saget: “I’m taking you with me forever”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Hollywood continues to mourn the shocking death of comedian Bob Saget, who was found dead on Sunday night.

Singer John Mayer has joined the growing chorus of voices paying tribute to the beloved Full House star, and penned an emotional tribute to his longtime friend Monday.

“I love you, Bob. I will never forget you. I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams,” he shared on Instagram and tagged Saget in a blank photo. “I will tell my kids about you. I’m taking you with me forever. I love you, Bob.”

The “Gravity” singer’s friendship with Saget spans years. When John appeared on Bob Saget’s Here for You podcast in May 2020, the actor referred to him as one of his “dearest friends on this Earth.” John also performed at Saget’s wedding in 2018 and, the year prior, the two celebrated the singer’s 40th birthday in Brazil.

Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room on Sunday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The 65-year-old had just just started his I Don’t Do Negative stand-up comedy tour, which was to take him across the country.

