John Mayer releases ’80s-inspired visual for “Wild Blue”

John Mayer has released a new music video for “Wild Blue” off his latest album, Sob Rock.

In the purposely cheesy, ‘80s-inspired clip, the singer performs the tune against a backdrop of moving clouds and various other green-screen backgrounds.

“Wild blue deeper than I ever knew/Wild blue on a bed of grey,” John sings as he strums his guitar. “Oh baby, what a wild blue/I found myself when I lost you.”

The video for “Wild Blue” follows the similarly nostalgic visuals for “Last Train Home” and “Shot in the Dark.”

Sob Rock was released in July and debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming John’s 10th top-10 album.

