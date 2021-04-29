John Mayer reportedly in talks to host late-night show on Paramount+

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Want to spend your nights with John Mayer? Variety reports that the singer/songwriter is nearing a deal with the Paramount+ streaming service to host a new late-night talk show.

Sources tell Variety that the show is being pitched as Later with John Mayer, based on the format of the BBC’s Later with Jools Holland, a British TV institution that’s been called one of the best music shows ever. John’s version will reportedly include performance segments as well as interviews with musicians, artists and other cultural figures, on a set made to look like an after-hours music club.

The plan, according to Variety, is to have the series run weekly on the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service, with the option to have specials created from the show’s performance segments air periodically on CBS. There’s also the potential to have tie-ins with the Grammys, which air on CBS as well.

It wouldn’t be the first time John tried his hand at hosting. He launched his own “Current Mood” talk show on Instagram Live back in 2018 and filled in as guest host on The Late Late Show after Craig Ferguson’s departure.

