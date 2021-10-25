JoJo announces 2022 tour of North America & Europe

Alfredo Flores

JoJo recently released her latest EP, Trying Not to Think About It, and she then did a series of intimate, sold-out dates across the country. Now she’s announced a world tour for 2022.

The tour kicks off February 19 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and the first leg wraps up April 16 in Ottawa. In between, the “Leave (Get Out)” singer will visit 24 U.S. cities. She’ll then head to the U.K. and Europe for 15 shows, which are scheduled through May 30. Tickets go on sale this Friday starting at 10 a.m. local time via IAmJojoOfficial.com.

“Performing live is one of my favorite parts of being an artist,” says JoJo in a statement. “It felt so right being back onstage for those dates in October, and I can’t wait to do it on a bigger scale in more cities next year!”

After performing the six-date mini tour, JoJo told E! News, “To have the audience singing back the lyrics of this new music was just so special and so affirming and gratifying.”

The songs on the EP tackled JoJo’s struggle with anxiety, depression, negative thoughts, self-sabotage and more, but she told E! that being able to perform them live has “been a part of me coming back to feeling like myself again.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.