Jonas Brothers announce “secret” shows in LA, Dallas, Baltimore

Courtesy Live Nation

Jonas Brothers are expanding their schedule of live performances — but some details are still under wraps.

The group has announced three “secret” shows: One in LA on April 25, one in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, on April 26, and one in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 28. What makes them secret is that they haven’t revealed which venues they’ll be playing.

Fans can register now for the Verified Fan Onsale via Ticketmaster, which runs through April 20. This sale is the only way to get tickets to the shows; if you receive an access code, you’ll be able to buy tickets starting April 21. Visit Ticketmaster.com to get more details.

The shows come in support of JoBros’ new project The Album, which is coming out May 12. As previously reported, the band has already announced a show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as well as two shows at New York’s Yankee Stadium.

