Jonas Brothers release "I Need You Christmas," promise "more soon"

Last year, the Jonas Brothers gifted fans with an upbeat holiday bop, “Like It’s Christmas.” This year, they’re back with another present, but this time with a message we all could use.

The nostalgic ballad is called “I Need You Christmas,” and in a statement, the trio says, “With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to. The holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times.”

“For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree,” they add.

“Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much!”

The song comes with adorable artwork which shows Nick, Joe and Kevin together under the Christmas tree as little kids in plaid pajamas. The brothers have also posted a series of pictures of family Christmases past on Instagram.

Even better, we’re told to “get ready for more soon” from JoBros. We’re still waiting for the follow-up to their hit 2019 comeback album Happiness Begins.

