Jonas Brothers’ sold-out Broadway residency makes $1.6 million

Courtesy Live Nation

The Jonas Brothers helped boost Broadway’s box office totals thanks to their five-night residency.

Deadline reports the singers’ sold-out set of shows, titled The Jonas Brothers on Broadway, earned them $1.6 million between March 14 and March 18.

The official number was $1,556,128; ticket prices averaged $192.35.

In all, this buoyed Broadway’s overall haul, which saw a 20 percent boost in its box office total over the past week.

Another show that helped inflate its numbers was ﻿The Phantom of the Opera﻿, which is fast approaching its expected April 16 closing date. The musical earned $3 million over the past week, which is apparently its best total yet: it marks the first time the show pulled over $3 million in a week.

Overall, Broadway made $34,124,422 over the past week and saw a 13 percent jump in its audience, entertaining 259,832 people.

So far this year, the Great White Way has made $1,275,614,164 and has seated nearly 10 million people across its theaters.

