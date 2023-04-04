Jonas Brothers to perform one-night-only concert at NY’s Yankee Stadium

Live Nation

Not content with performing on Broadway, Jonas Brothers are now about to take over another iconic New York location: Yankee Stadium.

The group will perform five of their albums in one night at the August 12 show, including their new project, The Album. Fans who registered for the group’s recent Broadway run of shows will get first access to tickets to the show; they’ll receive information via email. Citi cardmembers and Verizon presales start April 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

The general sale begins April 14 at 10 a.m. ET at jonasbrothers.com.

On Friday, JoBros will release the latest single from The Album, “Waffle House.” On Saturday, they’ll be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live for the third time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.