Jordin Sparks is dancing for her son tonight on ‘Dancing with the Stars’: “I really want to do well”

ABC/Andrew Eccles

After getting her best scores ever last week on Dancing with the Stars, Jordin Sparks and her partner Brandon Armstrong will dance Monday night starting at 8 p.m. ET, as the show presents “Disney+ Night.” Jordin says she’s excited about the theme, especially because it’s allowed her to do a special dance inspired by her four-year-old son DJ.

“I’m grateful that I’m still around to be able to do Disney Night. And it’s been opened up even more because now it’s Disney+, so it’s like Marvel and Star Wars and all those things,” Jordin tells ABC Audio, adding, “But for me, it’s very personal…the song I’m doing is ‘Remember Me‘ from Coco. I’m doing the song because it’s something I sing to [my son] every single night before he goes to sleep.”

The Oscar-winning song from the 2017 Pixar film is sung from the point of view of a musician who leaves his daughter to go on the road. It features lyrics like, “For ever if I’m far away/I hold you in my heart/I sing a secret song to you/Each night we are apart.”

“When I heard that song and I saw the movie, I related to it so much,” Jordin explains. “Being a musician, being on the road, having to be away for, you know, long hours. And so I’m doing that song for him.”

“He’s actually getting to come to the show for the first time, so I can’t wait for him to actually be there and see it!” she says excitedly. “So there’s a little bit more pressure about it because it is so personal. I really want to do well.”

Outside of the ballroom, Jordin’s just released a collaboration with the Australian duo for KING + COUNTRY called “Love Me Like I Am.”