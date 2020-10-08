Jordin Sparks is ready to be the "princess of Christmas" with new holiday music

Jordin Sparks is finally checking off an item on her bucket list: She’s recording some holiday tunes.

Speaking to Page Six, Jordin gushed, “I am finally working on Christmas music and so I’m very excited for people to be able to hear that. I was born December 22nd. Christmas is like, in my veins so I cannot wait for everybody to hear what I’ve been working on with that.”

Jordin, a huge Mariah Carey fan, insists that Mimi will still be “queen of Christmas,” adding, “I’ll just be the princess, I’m fine. I can take that!”

Jordin’s been enthusiastic about Mariah’s new memoir on social media, and she tells Page Six how thrilled she was that Mariah actually sent her a copy.

“I just love everything that she does and she sent me the book and I don’t even know what to do with myself because she’s got so many people that love her, you know, and I’m just really grateful. I can’t wait to read it,” Jordin says.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get used to this,” she noted. “I love being able to do what I do and it’s really cool because I get to sing for my job and I also get to meet people that I’ve looked up to and that I’ve been like, ‘You’ve paved the way for me’…So it’s not lost on me.”

Most recently, Jordin dropped a new song called “Homebody,” and prior to that, a new EP called Sounds Like Me. No word on when we can expect the Christmas songs, but given the time of year, it’ll likely be soon.

