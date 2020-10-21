Jordin Sparks teams with Dolly Parton, Monica & more for "PINK," new breast cancer benefit single

Brighter Day Records

Jordin Sparks has teamed up with some other amazing female vocalists for a song called “PINK,” proceeds from which will benefit the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, the world’s leading breast cancer non-profit.



In addition to Jordin, the single also features actress and singer Rita Wilson, who’s a breast cancer survivor, as well as music legend Dolly Parton, R&B star Monica and chart-topping country singer Sara Evans.

“PINK”’s lyrics offer support for those battling the disease, and look forward toward a better day when nobody has to face breast cancer, and “Pink is just another color” — instead of the color of the cause.



“How amazing are all of these women!?” Jordin tweeted.

“It was so meaningful to record with these superstars during #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth,” she added. “Especially since a portion of the proceeds from the song will be donated to @SusanGKomen in support of their mission to save lives from this disease.”

It’s a powerful message for nearly any listener: One in eight women will be diagnosed with the disease during her lifetime, meaning that nearly everyone will be touched by cancer at some point, either personally or through someone they love.



Each year, breast cancer kills over 42,000 women and men in the U.S. To learn more or make a donation, visit the Susan G. Komen website.





By Carena Liptak and Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.