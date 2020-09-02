JP Saxe releases new ballad as "If the World Was Ending" hits top 40

Arista Records

Fresh off the rising success of his duet with real-life girlfriend Julia Michaels, “If the World Was Ending,” JP Saxe has dropped a brand new track.

The singer-songwriter has released “A Little Bit Yours,” an emotional post-breakup ballad.

“I let myself want you/I let myself hope/I let myself feel things I know that you don’t/You’re not mine anymore, but I’m still a little bit yours,” he sings on the chorus.

JP told fans on Twitter that he’d “been wanting to share this one…for a really long time.” He added, “Also if this one extra resonates right now, I promise it gets better. i promise i promise.”

“If the World Was Ending,” meanwhile, continues to climb the charts. The song hit the top 40 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the first time in its 22nd week. It jumped from 48 to 34.

JP also rose to number one this week on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, becoming the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time in his career.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.